Kevin Love, Cavaliers downplay trade rumors

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love battles for a rebound with Portland Trail Blazers center Mason Plumlee and forward Al-Farouq Aminu during the first half of a game, Jan. 11 in Portland, Ore. On Friday despite weeks of rumors that the NBA champions have been in trade talks with the New York Knicks about a deal involving Carmelo Anthony, Love said that he expects to be here for a long time. Love said he has grown accustomed to having his name in trade speculation. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)