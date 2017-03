LeBron James’ gesture in Deron Williams’ Cavaliers debut misses the basket, but not the mark

Cleveland Cavaliers' Deron Williams talks with the media before a game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Cavaliers, Monday in Cleveland. Williams, an Olympian and three-time All-Star who has never made it to the NBA Finals, signed as a free agent on Monday with the Cavs, giving the defending champions the backup point guard they've coveted and another playmaker to help them defend their title. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)