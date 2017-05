Marla Ridenour: As his choice of T-shirt showed, Cavaliers’ LeBron James is salty and determined for conference finals

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) lines up a dunk against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the third quarter of a game, March 1 in Boston. The defending champion Cavaliers have been awaiting an Eastern Conference finals opponent since completing a sweep of the Toronto Raptors. After what will be a 10-day wait, LeBron James and company will travel to face the top-seeded Celtics in Game 1 on Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)