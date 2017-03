Marla Ridenour: Egos, stats cast aside as Cavaliers assemble roster that can go nine deep in playoffs

In this Nov. 2016, file photo, Dallas Mavericks' Andrew Bogut (6) looks for a shot against the Orlando Magic during the first half of a game, in Orlando, Fla. The free agent center officially signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday joining the team he faced in the NBA Finals the past two seasons when he was with Golden State. A former No. 1 overall pick, Bogut is not expected to make his debut with Cleveland until next Monday when the Cavs host Miami. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)