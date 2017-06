CLEVELAND: For one night, the Cavaliers were the “juggernaut” and the Golden State Warriors were the ones playing catch-up.

The defending champion Cavs relied on the shot-making abilities of Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Kevin Love and J.R. Smith to earn a 137-116 victory in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena.

Game 5 is Monday night in Oakland. The Warriors hold a 3-1 series lead.

James and Irving, who both recently dubbed the Warriors a “juggernaut,” played starring roles in a record-setting performance before a sellout crowd of 20,562 that included Mark Price, Shaquille O’Neal, Joe Haden and Joe Thomas.