No longer taking ‘the high road,’ LeBron fires back at Charles Barkley; Cavs to conduct workouts with free agents

Chicago Bulls guard Kirk Hinrich adjusts his goggles in the second half of agame against the Indiana Pacers, Nov. 27, 2015 in Indianapolis. A person with knowledge of the situation says free agent Kirk Hinrich will work out for the Cavaliers, who have been looking for a backup point guard. Hinrichs workout is scheduled for Wednesday, said the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team is not commenting. (AP Photo/R Brent Smith)