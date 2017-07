Report: Chauncey Billups passes on Cavaliers’ offer to head basketball operations

In this Feb. 2016 file photo, former Detroit Pistons Chauncey Billups acknowledges the crowd before an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Auburn Hills, Mich. Billups has withdrawn his name from the Cleveland Cavaliers' search for a new general manager. He released a statement to ESPN on Monday saying that "the timing isn't right" to take the job in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)