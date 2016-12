The king of 2016: LeBron James named Associated Press Male Athlete of Year

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James reacts to no call being called on his shot during the second half of a game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Nov. 29 in Milwaukee. On Tuesday, James, who ended 52 years of sports heartache by bringing Cleveland a championship and used his superstar platform to address social causes, was chosen as The Associated Press 2016 Male Athlete of the Year. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)