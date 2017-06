The ties that bind: Warriors broadcaster pays tribute to late friend and teammate Nate Thurmond with a piece of his dignity and class

In this March 30, 1973 photo, Nate Thurmond of the Golden State Warriors (42) looks back at Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of the Milwaukee Bucks before making his move toward the basket during a playoff game in Milwaukee. Thurmond, a Hall of Fame center and longtime Golden State Warrior, died July 16, 2016, after a short battle with leukemia. He was 74. (AP Photo)