The ties that bind: Warriors broadcaster pays tribute to late friend and teammate Nate Thurmond with a piece of his dignity and class

CLEVELAND: When J.R. Smith’s 3-point shot bounced in and out and in with 8:15 left in the third quarter Wednesday night, it felt as if the magic that carried the Cavaliers to the 2016 championship might be returning.

Especially when a Kyrie Irving bank shot 69 seconds later hung on the rim and rolled in.

Down 0-2 against the Golden State Warriors, the Cavs faced long odds in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. The Warriors were undefeated, winning the first two games of the series by a total of 41 points. The offseason addition of Kevin Durant had made them a juggernaut, presumably destined to make history.