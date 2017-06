Lara Perkins (right) talks about her son's rescue by a Bath Township Frie Department EMS crew after collapsing during a Revere track practice last March 18, 2016. Team athletic trainer Taylor Gray (far left) was first to respond. Chris Null second from left), and other members of the Bath Township Fire Department EMS were on hand to talk about the event on March 21, in Bath Township. The crew was given the Star of Life Award by the State of Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)