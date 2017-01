CFP national championship: Edge at quarterback might not be enough for Clemson against dominant Alabama defense

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws against Ohio State during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. For the second straight season, the Clemson and Alabama will meet for the College Football Playoff championship. While it's safe to assume quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Jalen Hurts will play pivotal roles in the game Monday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, you never know who will emerge as a star on the big stage, especially with the most talented rosters in college football facing off.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)