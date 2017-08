Legendary football coach Ara Parseghian dies at 94

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 1964, file photo, Notre Dame football coach Ara Parseghian and team captain Jim Carroll (60) lead the team out onto the field in Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., which was picture day for the team and the day before the season's practices were to begin. Parseghian, who took over a foundering Notre Dame football program and restored it to glory with two national championships in 11 seasons, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at his home in Granger, Ind. he was 94. (South Bend Tribune via AP, File)