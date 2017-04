NCAA adopts early signing period, 10th coach for football

FILE - In this April 10, 2017, file photo, Alabama wide receiver Cam Sims (17) works through drills during a spring football practice, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The NCAA has voted to allow high school football players to sign with colleges as early as December, make early official visits and put a two-year waiting period on Bowl Subdivision teams from hiring people close to a recruit. The Division I Council also approved a measure to eliminate two-a-day practices. (Vasha Hunt/Alabama Media Group via AP)/AL.com via AP)