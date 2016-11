NCAA: Notre Dame must vacate wins after academic misconduct

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2012, file photo, Notre Dame's Nicky Baratti, second from right, is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass intended for Michigan's Drew Dileo (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in South Bend, Ind.The NCAA is ordering Notre Dame to vacate wins from its 2012 and 2013 football seasons because a student athletic trainer committed academic misconduct by doing substantial course work for two players and giving six others impermissible academic extra benefits. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)