French Open: Top seeds advance but handshake flap steals the spotlight

In this May 28, 2014 file photo France's Laurent Lokoli returns the ball to USA's Steve Johnson during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France. Wild card Lokoli refused a handshake from Martin Klizan of Slovakia after losing in five sets in the first round of the French Open Tuesday. Lokoli said he snubbed Klizan because his opponent kept simulating injuries throughout their match, an attitude he said was disrespectful. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)