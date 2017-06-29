Golf roundup: Chella Choi, Amy Yang tie for lead at KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Associated Press Chella Choi and Amy Yang topped the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship leaderboard when first-round play in the major tournament was suspended because of lightning in Olympia Fields, Illinois. Choi shot a 5-under 66 in the morning session, and Yang was 5 under with a hole left when play was stopped at Olympia Fields Country Club. Brittany Altomare shot a 67, and Joanna Klatten also was 4 under with two holes left. Defending champion Brooke Henderson, Michelle Wie, Alison Lee and Su Oh were at 68. Kim Kaufman and Emily Pedersen also were 3 under late in their rounds. “I was able to carry a couple of fairway bunkers, which is huge, because not a lot of players are able to do that,” Henderson said. “It’s tough out there, but you have to kind of laugh off the mistakes a little bit,” Wie said. “It’s a tough golf course.” Top-ranked So Yeon Ryu had a 69. She beat Lexi Thompson in a playoff at the ANA Inspiration to claim the season’s first major, and won last week in Arkansas to take the No. 1 spot.
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.