All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

Roundup

Golf roundup: Chella Choi, Amy Yang tie for lead at KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Associated Press Chella Choi and Amy Yang topped the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship leaderboard when first-round play in the major tournament was suspended because of lightning in Olympia Fields, Illinois. Choi shot a 5-under 66 in the morning session, and Yang was 5 under with a hole left when play was stopped at Olympia Fields Country Club. Brittany Altomare shot a 67, and Joanna Klatten also was 4 under with two holes left. Defending champion Brooke Henderson, Michelle Wie, Alison Lee and Su Oh were at 68. Kim Kaufman and Emily Pedersen also were 3 under late in their rounds. “I was able to carry a couple of fairway bunkers, which is huge, because not a lot of players are able to do that,” Henderson said. “It’s tough out there, but you have to kind of laugh off the mistakes a little bit,” Wie said. “It’s a tough golf course.” Top-ranked So Yeon Ryu had a 69. She beat Lexi Thompson in a playoff at the ANA Inspiration to claim the season’s first major, and won last week in Arkansas to take the No. 1 spot.

Published: June 29, 2017 - 10:31 PM
Pinterest Pinterest
Instagram

Chella Choi, of South Korea (right) and her caddie Ji Yeon Choi, react to a fan on the 18th hole during the first round of the 2017 Women's PGA Championship at the Olympia Fields Country Club Thursday in Olympia Fields, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)


MORE IN SPORTS

tsider30cut Tony Dejak - AP
Indians report: Trevor Bauer relying on fastball-curveball mix with positive results

CLEVELAND: Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer certainly seems to be at his best when he has simplified his pitch repertoire and sequencing.

Cavaliers report: As free agency opens, Cavs enter ‘weapons race’ without assets to add more - 1:43 PM
tribe30cut_01
Indians 5, Rangers 1: Corey Kluber continues dominant stretch, leads Indians over Rangers
prep30cut_02
High school football: Daishawn Brimage joins list of East players heading to UA
Kent State extends contract of men’s basketball coach Rob Senderoff
MORE IN SPORTS >
 

MOST POPULAR

Prev Next