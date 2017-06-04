Golf roundup: Jason Dufner bounces back to win the Memorial

OAKLAND, Calif.: To correct the Cavaliers’ landslide of mistakes in a disappointing opening to the NBA Finals, LeBron James summoned all his physical gifts Sunday night.

James drove to the basket frequently, cutting down the defending champions’ margin for error in Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors. Of his 18 field goal attempts, only three came from beyond the arc.

The only issue for the league’s four-time league MVP was an occasional mishandle on the dribble.

But despite James’ best efforts, the Warriors proved impermeable in Oracle Arena and claimed a 132-113 victory.