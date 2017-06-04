All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

Golf roundup

Golf roundup: Jason Dufner bounces back to win the Memorial

Associated Press Jason Dufner spent quality time on the practice range that played a big role in his victory at the Memorial. It had nothing to do with his swing. This was about beating balls to burn off the anger from a 5-over 77 in the third round that looked as though it might cost him the tournament in Dublin, Ohio. His pulse back to normal, which for Dufner means barely beating, he bounced back in a big way Sunday. He stayed in the game during a wild stretch early, and then hit the ball so pure that he hit every green until the 18th and only once had a birdie putt over 12 feet. And then he capped off his 68 with a 30-foot par putt for a 3-shot victory. “Yesterday was not my best day,” Dufner said. “But I had to get over it quick. It’s a 72-hole tournament, there’s a lot of things that can happen out there. I knew I was still in the mix.” The recap shows what an up-and-down week it was for Dufner. He set the 36-hole record at Muirfield Village on Friday and built a 4-shot lead. The 77 on Saturday dropped him 4 shots behind. And he wound up winning by 3 shots over Rickie Fowler and Anirban Lahiri. “It was important for me not to leave this golf course angry and upset,” Dufner said. “I needed to leave it at the golf course yesterday, I felt like, and to move on. It would be best for me today. It wasn’t something that I planned or that I thought about, it’s just that’s what I felt like I needed to do. Dufner finished at 13-under 275 for his fifth PGA Tour victory, and he earned mentions with Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo. He joined Nicklaus as the only Ohio-born winners of the Memorial, the tournament Nicklaus created in 1976 and won twice. And not since Faldo in the 1989 Masters had anyone shot a 77 in the third round of a PGA Tour event and still gone on to win. He was happier about the first reference. “I’ll always have a close place in my heart for this event, being a champion now,” Dufner said. “It will be very special for me to look back and know that I’m part of an event that Mr. Nicklaus put on out here on the PGA Tour.” He earned $1,566,000, the largest paycheck of his career.

Published: June 4, 2017 - 11:18 PM
Pinterest Pinterest
Instagram

Rickie Fowler hits out a bunker on the 12th hole during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday in Dublin. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)


MORE IN SPORTS

cavs05web Ben Margot - AP
Warriors 132, Cavaliers 113: Cavs clean up their act, but Warriors have too much firepower, take 2-0 series lead

OAKLAND, Calif.: To correct the Cavaliers’ landslide of mistakes in a disappointing opening to the NBA Finals, LeBron James summoned all his physical gifts Sunday night.

James drove to the basket frequently, cutting down the defending champions’ margin for error in Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors. Of his 18 field goal attempts, only three came from beyond the arc.

The only issue for the league’s four-time league MVP was an occasional mishandle on the dribble.

But despite James’ best efforts, the Warriors proved impermeable in Oracle Arena and claimed a 132-113 victory.

tribe05cut_01
Indians 8, Royals 0: Indians pound Royals to avoid 3-game series sweep
selfie01
Smile, Cavs and Indians fans, you’re on the scoreboard, and you don’t have to take a picture to capture the moment
Fightin Phils 4, RubberDucks 3: Ducks can’t hold 1-0 lead, waste dominant pitching performance by Thomas Pannone
cnotes05cut
Cavaliers notebook: Coach Steve Kerr returns to Warriors bench, plans to finish Finals
MORE IN SPORTS >
 

MOST POPULAR

Prev Next