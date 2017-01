Golf roundup: Jim Furyk appointed next U.S. Ryder Cup captain

In this Aug. 27, 2015 photo, Jim Furyk watches his tee shot on the 10th hole during first round of play at The Barclays golf tournament, in Edison, N.J. Furyk has been appointed U.S. captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup in France. Furyk will be in charge of a team that will try to win on European soil for the first time since 1993 at The Belfry. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)