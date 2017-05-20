Golf roundup: Jsmes Hahn in lead at Byron Nelson

Associated Press James Hahn shot a bogey-free 6-under 64 to take the lead after three rounds at the AT&T Byron Nelson in Irving, Texas, where Jason Kokrak’s record advantage disappeared. Hahn settled for a 12-under 198 total after his eagle chance at the 16th and a birdie putt at 17 both stopped just inches short. The two-time PGA Tour winner was a stroke ahead of Billy Horschel, who birdied his last three holes for a 66 to take second place alone. Jason Day had his own string of birdies, five in a row midway through his round and then a 60-footer at the 17th, during a 63 that was the best of the day and got him to 10 under. The fourth-ranked player in the world was tied for third with Kokrak, who shot a 72 after setting a Nelson 36-hole record with a 5-stroke lead. Cameron Tringale and Sergio Garcia also finished with birdies on Nos. 16-18. Tringale was fifth at 9 under after a 67, with defending Nelson champion Garcia tied for sixth at 8 under after a 64 that also included three straight birdies at Nos. 11-13. Top-ranked Dustin Johnson shot a 71 with five bogeys and four birdies to reach 5 under, 7 strokes off the lead and tied for 19th. He had started the day in a six-way tie for third and 6 strokes behind Kokrak. The last birdie for Day in his long streak came after driving the green at the 311-yard par-4 11th and two-putting from 37 feet. Day’s only bogey came when he blasted out of greenside bunker at the 14th, then pushed his 4-foot par chance just left of the home and 2½ feet past. When his 60-footer at the par-3 17th caught the left edge of the cup and dropped in, Day lifted both arms into the air. About the same time Day’s 16-foot birdie try at No. 18 curled just under the hole, causing him to wince, Hahn went to 11 under for the lead with his 13-foot birdie at the 15th hole. Hahn then added another birdie at the 527-yard par-5 16th after come up just short of an eagle on the easiest-playing hole.
