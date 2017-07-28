Golf roundup: Martin Flores maintains lead at Canadian Open

Associated Press Matt Kuchar rallied to make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open on Friday, a day after fighting dizzy spells. Kuchar shot a 4-under 68 to reach 5 under — leaving him 7 strokes behind second-round leader Martin Flores at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ontario. Flores shot his second straight 6-under 66. He eagled the par-5 second for a second day. Gary Woodland (63), Matt Every (68) and Brandon Hagy (68) were a stroke back at 11 under. Vijay Singh, at 54 the oldest player in the field, had a 68 to join Kevin Chappell (69), Ryan Ruffels (67), Charley Hoffman (66) and Harold Varner III (65) at 10 under. Top-ranked Dustin Johnson shot 69 to reach 8 under.
