Golf roundup: Martin Flores maintains lead at Canadian Open

Associated Press Matt Kuchar rallied to make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open on Friday, a day after fighting dizzy spells. Kuchar shot a 4-under 68 to reach 5 under — leaving him 7 strokes behind second-round leader Martin Flores at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ontario. Flores shot his second straight 6-under 66. He eagled the par-5 second for a second day. Gary Woodland (63), Matt Every (68) and Brandon Hagy (68) were a stroke back at 11 under. Vijay Singh, at 54 the oldest player in the field, had a 68 to join Kevin Chappell (69), Ryan Ruffels (67), Charley Hoffman (66) and Harold Varner III (65) at 10 under. Top-ranked Dustin Johnson shot 69 to reach 8 under.

Published: July 28, 2017 - 08:44 PM
Martin Flores, of the United States, watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Canadian Open at Glen Abbey Golf Club, Friday, in Oakville, Ontario. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)


