Jordan Spieth of the United States and his caddie Michael Greiler line up a putt on the 4th green during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Sunday July 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Jordan Spieth of the United States, left, stands on a mound to look at his ball on the 13th hole during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Sunday July 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Jordan Spieth of the United States, right, is congratulated by Matt Kuchar of the United States after winning the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Sunday July 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Jordan Spieth of the United States plays out of the rough on the 6th hole during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Sunday July 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Jordan Spieth of the United States after a birdie on the 14th hole during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Sunday July 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Jordan Spieth of the United States plays out of the rough on the 11th hole during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Sunday July 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Jordan Spieth of the United States stands between two vehicles as he plays the 13th hole during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Sunday July 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Jordan Spieth of the United States kisses the trophy after winning the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Sunday July 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Jordan Spieth of the United States smiles after winning the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Sunday July 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)