Jordan Spieth of the United States and his caddie Michael Greiler line up a putt on the 4th green during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Sunday July 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

ulrich24 Ron Schwane - AP
Nate Ulrich’s Browns analysis: Coach Hue Jackson faces serious temptation to start rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer right away

No Browns player’s stock had risen as rapidly or dramatically by the time the team broke mandatory minicamp June 15 than rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer’s.

tribe24_14
Indians 8, Blue Jays 1: Corey Kluber dominates again, Indians complete sweep of Blue Jays
tnotes24_01
Indians report: Bradley Zimmer’s impact with his speed, arm have center field covered for the Indians
Browns have deals in place with entire rookie class after signing safety Jabrill Peppers
british24_01
British Open: Jordan Spieth finishes with a flourish after near disaster to win third leg of career Grand Slam
