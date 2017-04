The Masters: Dustin Johnson out, Charley Hoffman soaring

Dustin Johnson heads into the clubhouse after deciding not to play in the opening round of the Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., Thursday. The world's No. 1-ranked player was, however, forced to withdraw from the Masters on Thursday because of a lower back injury suffered less than 24 hours earlier in a freak fall at the home he was renting for the week. (Brant Sanderlin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)