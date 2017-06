U.S. Open: Man who dreamed of building Erin Hills, will see his vision come to life from prison cell

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2011 file photo, Tom Lewis, of England, hits out of some rough in a trap on the first hole during the second round of match play at the U.S. Amateur golf tournament at Erin Hills Golf Course in Erin, Wis. The man who first imagined the grassy Wisconsin cattle farm as a potential piece of the U.S. Open's hallowed history will see that vision come to life this week. While the action unfolds at Erin Hills, Steve Trattner will be watching on TV from his prison cell 40 miles away. Trattner, 55, is the one-time software programmer whose passion for golf led him to call a Milwaukee-area millionaire businessman, Bob Lang. He persuaded Lang to look at the farm on what's known as the Kettle Moraine, a land formation in east-central Wisconsin shaped thousands of years ago by buried glacial ice. (AP Photo/Morry Gash File)