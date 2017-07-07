Amateur baseball: WABL celebrates 60th season; annual Day of Champions is Saturday

Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The West Akron Baseball & Softball League is in its 60th season and still going strong heading into its annual of Day of Champions celebration Saturday.
Top WABL baseball teams will meet in title games in the afternoon on the three fields off Hawkins and Mull avenues at the former Perkins Middle School on a day that also includes a morning parade and awards ceremony.
