Amateur baseball: WABL celebrates 60th season; annual Day of Champions is Saturday

By Michael Beaven
Beacon Journal sports writer

Published: July 7, 2017 - 12:54 PM

The West Akron Baseball & Softball League is in its 60th season and still going strong heading into its annual of Day of Champions celebration Saturday.

Top WABL baseball teams will meet in title games in the afternoon on the three fields off Hawkins and Mull avenues at the former Perkins Middle School on a day that also includes a morning parade and awards ceremony.

