High school girls basketball: Norton’s Jimi Howell, Southeast’s Norquest twins shine brightest in WTCBCA all-star games

Suburban All-Stars' Amanda Holzman of Medina (center) goes to the hoop as Summit All-Stars' Jasmine Bishop of Twinsburg (left) and Alivia Senevoravong of Springfield (right) look on in the first half of the second game of the 2017 Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game at Norton HighSchool. (Mike Cardew/Akron BeaconJournal)