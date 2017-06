High school softball/Archbishop Hoban 5, LaGrange Keystone 1: Knights have big day, advance to Division II state final

Hoban's Maddie Terzola is cheered by the bench after scoring a run in the 3rd inning on a hit by Alex Whitmore in a Division II state semifinal game against Keystone at on Friday in Akron at Firestone Stadium. (From left) Katie Clark, ( Terzola back), Adrianna Powers (26), and Allyssa Hagenbaugh. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)