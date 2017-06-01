High school softball/Lebanon 8, North Canton Hoover 6: Top-ranked Warriors rally past Vikings in Division I state semifinal

By Top-ranked Lebanon rallies past North Canton Hoover in a Division I state semifinal softball game at Firestone Stadium on Thursday.
Hoover led 6-5 but Lebanon tied the score in the fifth and added two runs in the sixth for the victory.
