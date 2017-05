High school softball/Wadsworth 8, Highland 7: Grizzlies advance to district final against Walsh Jesuit

Highland shortstop Hanna Griffin bobbles a ground ball in the seventh inning but recovers to throw out Wadsworth's Marina Delmoro (right) at third in their Division I district semi-final game Tuesday at the Barberton Sports Complex. Wadsworth came from behind to win the game 8-7 in eight innings. Wadsworth will face Walsh Jesuit next for the district championship. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)