High School Spotlight — Jan. 12

STORRS, Conn.: UConn’s women’s basketball team is on the verge of winning its 91st consecutive game, which would break its own NCAA Division I record that was set between 2008 and 2010.

The Huskies play Saturday at SMU, a team that is 10-6 and just lost to Tulane. UConn’s streak ranks among the most impressive in sports, but there are plenty of others. Here’s a look at some of them: