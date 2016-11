High school football/Archbishop Hoban 21, St. Vincent-St. Mary 7: Knights top rival Irish to advance to Division III regional final

Michael Allen Blair/Special to the Beacon Journal Archbishop Hoban running back Will Collier fumbles at the goal line after the tackle by St. Vincent-St. Mary's Scott Walter, left, during the first quarter of the Division III regional semifinal Saturday at InfoCision Stadium in Akron. The ball was recovered in the endzone for a touchdown by Archbishop Hoban offensive lineman RJ Kelly, not picture. (Michael Blair/Special to the Beacon Journal)