Plain Rotary Star-Summit All-Star basketball: Stark teams earn sweep

GlenOak's Dai'Shona Polk (left) and Twinsburg's Dasja Anderson wrestle for the ball as GlenOak's Mikayla Vance looks on in the second quarter of the Plain Rotary All-Star Classic at Malone University on Wednesday in Canton. The Stark County team won 84-59 over the Summit County team. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)