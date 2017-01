Touchdown Club to honor area athletes, coaches

1. All the talk about the Browns being winless is over after last week’s 20-17 victory over the visiting San Diego Chargers. Now the Browns are trying to end this season on a winning streak after starting 0-14. Owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam are not expected to make major changes to the coaching staff or the front office despite a horrible first season for the new regime. Still, if the Browns fall to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the season finale Sunday at Heinz Field, they would set a franchise record for losses in a season with 15. They have already matched the 2-14 Browns, which re-entered the NFL as an expansion team in 1999, for most losses in a season.