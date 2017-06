Track and field: Manchester’s Alyssa Matheny wins state title in high jump; Firestone, Buchtel, North, St. V-M, Woodridge athletes advance to finals in other events

Akron Manchester's Alyssa Matheny clears 5'8" in the Division II girls high jump on Friday at the OHSAA's 110th Annual State Track and Field Tournament hosted at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. Matheny placed first in the Division II girl's high jump. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal) *Please double-check Beaven's height on jump. Website with official results is malfunctioning. **