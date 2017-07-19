All CATEGORIES
Wrestling: Louisville’s Devin Rhoads one win away from All-America status in Cadet Greco-Roman

FARGO, N.D.: Louisville’s Davin Rhoads knows the power of one. Competing at the Cadet Greco-Roman Nationals in Fargo, N.D., on Wednesday, the 126-pounder will become an All-American with one more win. He opened action with technical fall wins over Idaho’s Gabe Prather, Arizona’s Rhett Womack and Utah state placer Hadley Cowan. A quarterfinal with Oklahoma and 2016 Cadet Greco runner-up Reece Witcraft is up next. Rhoads is the only area wrestler still alive, although Highland’s Bradley Staron (138) and Louisville’s Jax Leonard (152) won a match. The Junior Greco tournament begins Thursday at 10 a.m. with the Cadet tournament continuing at 4 p.m.

Published: July 19, 2017 - 07:49 PM

