Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro still pulls for friends with Indians, at least until the first pitch

Toronto Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro watches the first official spring training baseball workout, Feb. 22 in Dunedin, Fla. Shapiro is the man in the middle of the ALCS. Toronto's president and CEO spent half of his professional baseball life with the Indians before leaving them last year to join the Blue Jays. Now, with both teams meeting with a chance to make the World Series, Shapiro made it clear he'll always have deep fondness for Cleveland, but all that affection will be gone as soon as the first pitch is thrown in Game 1. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)