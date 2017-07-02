Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall (8) hits a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, right, is congratulated by Erik Gonzalez, left, after hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor, center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion hits an RBI-single against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians Jose Ramirez hits a three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, right, is congratulated by Michael Brantley (23) after hitting a three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger (52) pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians Francisco Lindor, right, receives congratulations from Jose Ramirez, left, after scoring against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians Jose Ramirez hits a three run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians Jose Ramirez is congratulated by teammates after he hits a three run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians Edwin Encarnacion reacts in the dugout after scoring against the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Nick Goody throws in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians Trevor Bauer adorns a baseball with hair made from the inside of another baseball in the dugout during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians Mike Clevinger sits in dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians Carlos Santana sits in dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians Yan Gomes hits a double against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians Jose Ramirez sits in dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez makes a throw to first to get Detroit Tigers Victor Martinez, not pictured out during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez makes a throw to first to get Detroit Tigers Victor Martinez, not pictured out during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Dan Otero pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)