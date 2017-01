Cleveland Indians will host 2019 All-Star Game

In this Oct. 25, 2016 photo, fireworks are seen over Progressive Field before Game 1 of the World Series between the Cleveland Indians and the Chicago Cubs, in Cleveland. A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Indians will host the 2019 All-Star Game at Progressive Field. The team will hold a news conference on Friday to formally announce the event last held in Cleveland in 1997, the person told The Associated Press on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the announcement had not been made. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)