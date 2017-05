Indians 1, Royals 0: Mike Clevinger, four relievers combine on one-hitter

Cleveland Indians' Brandon Guyer, right, is tagged out by Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) during a rundown in the seventh inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, May 7, 2017. The Royals are playing in throwback Kansas City Monarchs uniforms and the Indians are playing in Cleveland Buckeyes uniforms as a tribute to the Negro Leagues. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)