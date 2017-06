Indians 4, White Sox 2: Erik Gonzalez comes through with two hits, an RBI and a run scored in rare start at second base

OAKLAND: Less than 10 minutes before Game 5 of the NBA Finals began on Monday night, there was LeBron James looking as calm as could be, dancing along the 3-point line as the music blared through the speakers at Oracle Arena and the sellout crowd at the Warriors home stadium prepared to roar to life.

On a night with musical moguls like P. Diddy, Snoop Dogg and E-40 lined the front row in Oakland and cast members from the hit musical “Hamilton” sang the national anthem, James hit all the right notes, doing all he could to send the series back to Cleveland and extend the season for at least one more game.