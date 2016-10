Indians fans take care of rookie Ryan Merritt’s wedding registry

This photo provided by Ryan Merritt, shows Ryan Merritt and his fiancee Sarah Brushaber. The Cleveland Indians rookie pitcher said he and his fiancee have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of generosity from Cleveland fans for sending wedding gifts. He initially thought the gifts were a gag before realizing that fans had found the couple's bridal registry and were thanking him. The couple's wedding is Jan. 27 in Minnesota. (Courtesy of Ryan Merritt via AP)