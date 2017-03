Indians make contract extension with Jose Ramirez official

Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez runs to field a ground ball hit by Texas Rangers' Carlos Beltran during the first inning of a game, Aug. 27, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. The Indians signed and the versatile infielder finalized a five-year, $26 million contract extension on Tuesday. The sides agreed to the deal last week and Ramirez passed his physical to finalize the contract Tuesday, that locks up one of Clevelands core players for the future. (AP Photo/LM Otero)