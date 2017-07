Indians manager Terry Francona undergoes procedure to correct heart arrhythmia; he is expected to return July 14

In this Oct. 14, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona talks during a news conference before Game 1 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in Cleveland. Francona underwent a procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat that sidelined him for a few games and will keep him away from the All-Star Game next week. The 58-year-old Francona, who had been experiencing dizziness, fatigue and a rapid heart rate over the last month, had a cardiac ablation performed on Thursday, July 6, 2017, at the Cleveland Clinic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)