Indians: Matchups for upcoming games

Published: April 1, 2017 - 10:59 PM

MONDAY: Indians at Rangers

Time: 7:05 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Corey Kluber vs. Yu Darvish

TUESDAY: Indians at Rangers

Time: 8:05 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Carlos Carrasco vs. Martin Perez

WEDNESDAY: Indians at Rangers

Time: 8:05 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Danny Salazar vs. Cole Hamels

THURSDAY: Off

FRIDAY: Indians at Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Josh Tomlin vs. Shelby Miller

SATURDAY: Indians at Diamondbacks

Time: 8:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Trevor Bauer vs. Zack Greinke

SUNDAY: Indians at Diamondbacks

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Corey Kluber vs. Patrick Corbin

