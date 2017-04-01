Indians: Matchups for upcoming games

Published: April 1, 2017 - 10:59 PM
MONDAY: Indians at Rangers
Time: 7:05 p.m.
TV: STO
Pitchers: Corey Kluber vs. Yu Darvish
TUESDAY: Indians at Rangers
Time: 8:05 p.m.
TV: STO
Pitchers: Carlos Carrasco vs. Martin Perez
WEDNESDAY: Indians at Rangers
Time: 8:05 p.m.
TV: STO
Pitchers: Danny Salazar vs. Cole Hamels
THURSDAY: Off
FRIDAY: Indians at Diamondbacks
Time: 9:40 p.m.
TV: STO
Pitchers: Josh Tomlin vs. Shelby Miller
SATURDAY: Indians at Diamondbacks
Time: 8:10 p.m.
TV: STO
Pitchers: Trevor Bauer vs. Zack Greinke
SUNDAY: Indians at Diamondbacks
Time: 4:10 p.m.
TV: STO
Pitchers: Corey Kluber vs. Patrick Corbin
