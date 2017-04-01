All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

Indians: Matchups for upcoming games

Published: April 1, 2017 - 10:59 PM

MONDAY: Indians at Rangers

Time: 7:05 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Corey Kluber vs. Yu Darvish

TUESDAY: Indians at Rangers

Time: 8:05 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Carlos Carrasco vs. Martin Perez

WEDNESDAY: Indians at Rangers

Time: 8:05 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Danny Salazar vs. Cole Hamels

THURSDAY: Off

FRIDAY: Indians at Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Josh Tomlin vs. Shelby Miller

SATURDAY: Indians at Diamondbacks

Time: 8:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Trevor Bauer vs. Zack Greinke

SUNDAY: Indians at Diamondbacks

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Corey Kluber vs. Patrick Corbin

Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.



MORE IN SPORTS

cavs03_11 Tony Dejak - AP
Cavaliers 135, Pacers 130 (2OT): Kevin Love saves Cavs in second overtime; LeBron James records 11th triple-double - 11:20 PM

CLEVELAND: Afficionados of defense, focus and fast-paced basketball, including Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue, could not have been happy. At least through the first 48 minutes.

tribe03_lindor
Indians still working through Opening Day lineup after first five - 11:20 PM
tsider03_02
Indians announce four-year contract extension for Roberto Perez - 11:20 PM
Projected Opening Day lineups - 11:19 PM
Cavaliers notebook: While his sore left foot improves, Kyle Korver’s return doesn’t appear imminent - 11:19 PM
MORE IN SPORTS >
 

MOST POPULAR

Prev Next