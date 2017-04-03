Indians: Matchups for upcoming games

TUESDAY: Indians at Rangers

Time: 8:05 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Carlos Carrasco (11-8, 3.32 in 2016) vs. Martin Perez (10-11, 4.39 in 2016)

WEDNESDAY: Indians at Rangers

Time: 8:05 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Danny Salazar (11-6, 3.87 in 2016) vs. Cole Hamels (15-5, 3.32 in 2016)

THURSDAY: Off

FRIDAY: Indians at Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Josh Tomlin (13-9, 4.40 in 2016) vs. Shelby Miller (3-12, 6.15 in 2016)

SATURDAY: Indians at Diamondbacks

Time: 8:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Trevor Bauer (12-8, 4.26 in 2016) vs. Zack Greinke (0-0, 3.60)

SUNDAY: Indians at Diamondbacks

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Corey Kluber vs. Patrick Corbin

MONDAY: Off