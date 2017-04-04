All CATEGORIES
Indians: Matchups for upcoming games

Published: April 4, 2017 - 11:10 PM | Updated: April 5, 2017 - 07:34 AM

WEDNESDAY: Indians at Rangers

Time: 8:05 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Danny Salazar (11-6, 3.87 in 2016) vs. Cole Hamels (15-5, 3.32 in 2016)

THURSDAY: Off

FRIDAY: Indians at Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Josh Tomlin (13-9, 4.40 in 2016) vs. Shelby Miller (3-12, 6.15 in 2016)

SATURDAY: Indians at Diamondbacks

Time: 8:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Trevor Bauer (12-8, 4.26 in 2016) vs. Zack Greinke (0-0, 3.60)

SUNDAY: Indians at Diamondbacks

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Corey Kluber (0-0, 7.50) vs. Patrick Corbin

MONDAY: Off

TUESDAY: White Sox at Indians

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: James Shields vs. Carlos Carrasco

