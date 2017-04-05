Indians: Matchups for upcoming games

Published: April 5, 2017 - 11:17 PM
THURSDAY: Off
FRIDAY: Indians at Diamondbacks
Time: 9:40 p.m.
TV: STO
Pitchers: Josh Tomlin (13-9, 4.40 in 2016) vs. Shelby Miller (3-12, 6.15 in 2016)
SATURDAY: Indians at Diamondbacks
Time: 8:10 p.m.
TV: STO
Pitchers: Trevor Bauer (12-8, 4.26 in 2016) vs. Zack Greinke (0-0, 3.60)
SUNDAY: Indians at Diamondbacks
Time: 4:10 p.m.
TV: STO
Pitchers: Corey Kluber vs. Patrick Corbin
MONDAY: Off
TUESDAY: White Sox at Indians
Time: 4:10 p.m.
TV: STO
Pitchers: James Shields vs. Carlos Carrasco
