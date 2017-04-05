All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

indians on deck

Indians: Matchups for upcoming games

Published: April 5, 2017 - 11:17 PM

THURSDAY: Off

FRIDAY: Indians at Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Josh Tomlin (13-9, 4.40 in 2016) vs. Shelby Miller (3-12, 6.15 in 2016)

SATURDAY: Indians at Diamondbacks

Time: 8:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Trevor Bauer (12-8, 4.26 in 2016) vs. Zack Greinke (0-0, 3.60)

SUNDAY: Indians at Diamondbacks

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Corey Kluber vs. Patrick Corbin

MONDAY: Off

TUESDAY: White Sox at Indians

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: James Shields vs. Carlos Carrasco

Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.



MORE IN SPORTS

Indians report: The curious case of Bryan Shaw in the spring - 10:24 PM

Indians reliever Bryan Shaw might be one of the more interesting cases on the club for two main reasons.

Indians: Matchups for upcoming games - 10:24 PM
playball09_web
Canal Park’s debut 20 years ago included a police standoff in the outfield and a mascot falling from the sky - 8:55 PM
marla09_01
Marla Ridenour: After ‘terrible’ Thursday for Kyrie Irving and his knee, Cavaliers should chase No. 1 seed without him
2017 NFL Draft: Browns got close look at Cal quarterback Davis Webb’s obsession with football that coaches rave about
MORE IN SPORTS >
 

MOST POPULAR

Prev Next