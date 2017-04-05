All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

indians on deck

Indians: Matchups for upcoming games

Published: April 5, 2017 - 11:17 PM

THURSDAY: Off

FRIDAY: Indians at Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Josh Tomlin (13-9, 4.40 in 2016) vs. Shelby Miller (3-12, 6.15 in 2016)

SATURDAY: Indians at Diamondbacks

Time: 8:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Trevor Bauer (12-8, 4.26 in 2016) vs. Zack Greinke (0-0, 3.60)

SUNDAY: Indians at Diamondbacks

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: Corey Kluber vs. Patrick Corbin

MONDAY: Off

TUESDAY: White Sox at Indians

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV: STO

Pitchers: James Shields vs. Carlos Carrasco

Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.



MORE IN SPORTS

cavs06cut_01 Charles Krupa - AP
Cavaliers 114, Celtics 91: LeBron James’ dazzling second-quarter effort shows who’s boss in Eastern Conference showdown

BOSTON: LeBron James may have picked up a little something about smokescreens from the master when he nearly landed in Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s lap on his last visit to TD Garden.

field06cut_1
RubberDucks first to test out new lights at Progressive Field; new food offerings at Cleveland ballpark
baseball06cut_03
Baseball 2017: Bobbleheads, fireworks, ticket prices -- what’s new for fans of the Akron RubberDucks and Cleveland Indians
ducks06cut_1
Expectations sky high as defending Eastern League champion RubberDucks prepare to open 2017 season
zmen06cut_1
University of Akron selects John Groce to lead men’s basketball program
MORE IN SPORTS >
 

MOST POPULAR

Prev Next